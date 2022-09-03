Asia Cup 2022 | Frequency with which Ravindra Jadeja has got injured last few times is a cause of concern, opines Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer has stated that the frequency with which Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury the last few times is a cause of concern for the Indian team management. Jaffer further mentioned that India are lucky to have a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in form of Axar Patel.

India are all set to play against Pakistan in the super four stage on Sunday. However, the team has suffered a blow ahead of the fixture as ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hurt his right knee in a training session. Jadeja played a crucial knock of 35 runs against Pakistan while he impressed many with his bowling in the next match against Hong Kong. The all-rounder brings depth to the batting order and also provides a variation in the bowling unit with his left-arm spin.

The team will miss Jadeja for the remainder of the tournament. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has expressed his concern over Jadeja getting injured often in recent times.

"I think it will be a cause of concern, there is no doubt. He played his part in these couple of games, especially against Pakistan. The way he has come in at No.4 and the way he batted till the end. He played a crucial part in India winning that game. And obviously, he bowled well against Hong Kong." Jaffer said to ESPNcricinfo.

"He is one of those guys who play all three formats. He is somebody who plays Tests, One-day, and T20s so that (injury) is bound to happen. He is not getting any younger. But yeah, the frequency with which he has got injured the last few times. That is cause for concern," said Jaffer.

Axar Patel was named as a reserve player for the competition but now he will replace Jadeja in the squad. He was impressive in the recent series against West Indies where he played a significant knock of 64 runs in the second ODI. He has picked 21 T20I wickets and has scored 147 runs. Jaffer believes that the Indian team is lucky to have a like-a-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja.

"But saying that India is very very lucky to have a like-for-like replacement in Axar Patel. The way he batted in West Indies, and the way he played some crucial knocks. India won't miss the batting of Ravindra Jadeja,” he explained

"We might see Axar bowl in the powerplay, something which he has done for Delhi Capitals before. Especially, bowling to right-handers he is a very good bowler. Even though India will miss Ravindra Jadeja, saying that Axar Patel is not a bad replacement.”