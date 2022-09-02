WATCH | Kieron Pollard pulls off an absolute blinder to convert a certain six into wicket

Today at 10:04 AM
On some occasions, a batter plays a shot with good timing and it seems to be going for a six in first glance but an extraordinary effort from fielder denies it. Kieron Pollard achieved a similar feat as he took a one-handed stunner using every inch of his body to convert possible six into a wicket.
Caribbean Premier League 2022 has started and the tournament has witnessed a lot of action so far. Especially some of the fielding efforts have been tremendous, to say the least. St Lucia Kings were up against Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday and the match saw one of the high-class fielding acts in the game.
Trinbago Knight Riders chased the target of 144 winning by three wickets. Earlier in the match, Akeal Hosein picked four wickets to restrict Lucia Kings to 143/9. However, Alzarri Joseph’s dismissal saw something extraordinary. Jayden Seales was bowling the last over of the innings and he bowled a slower short ball outside-off to Alzarri on the fourth delivery. The batter lofted it over long-on and it looked like going for a six.
The shot was destined to clear the boundary fence but Pollard’s intervention made batter sent back to the pavilion. Pollard leaped at the long-on boundary and grabbed the ball with his right hand. The momentum took him over the boundary line but Pollard tossed the ball back inside and ran in to complete a majestic fielding effort.
