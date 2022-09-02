To blame captaincy for just one bad day was unfair towards Virat Kohli, states Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes that it was unfair towards Virat Kohli as his captaincy was blamed after India’s exit from 2021 T20 World Cup. He also added that India should come up with a replacement for Rohit Sharma as a captain after he retires from international cricket and that might not be too far.

Before Rohit Sharma replaced him as India’s full-time captain, Virat Kohli had enjoyed a good captaincy tenure. He registered 30 wins from 50 T20Is and is among the three most successful India captains in the format. However, ICC trophies have always eluded him and 2021 T20 World Cup was one such occasion. Courtesy of defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, India were crashed out of an ICC event without making it to knockouts for the first time since 2012.

Kohli stepped down from captaincy after the tournament in T20Is and subsequently in Test. He was also sacked from leading the team in ODIs. Sharing his views, Aakash Chopra has stated that blaming Kohli’s captaincy for just one bad day in the 2021 T20 World Cup was unfair.

"There was just one T20 World Cup, that he played as a captain, where we reached the semi-final (knocked out in Super 12). To be blamed because of just one bad day, it was unfair towards him," Akash Chopra said on ShareChat's audio chatroom session.

"Not that I am a Kohli captaincy fan, I saw flaws in his captaincy and criticized where required, but a trail by fans situation shouldn't have been created," he added.

Rohit Sharma is currently leading the national side but the team will be looking at a future prospect to take over the reins in the future. Notably, India have tried multiple captains as Rohit was not available due to injuries and workload management. Hardik Pandya who led the team against Ireland recently might be the most favorite candidate to be the captain in upcoming years. Chopra also emphasized that India needs to find a successor for Rohit Sharma.

"Since Rohit Sharma won’t get any younger, a plan of succession is required. Hardik Pandya could lead the Indian Team," Chopra added.