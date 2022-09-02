ICC World T20 2022 | Jason Roy left out, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes return to England squad

The Three Lions have named premier pacers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood in the squad despite the duo having played little cricket this year as they are still recovering from injuries. Woakes was part of the team that had toured the Caribbean in March where he had encountered issues with his knee and shoulder. The all-rounder had briefly returned in June but had to undergo knee surgery in order to ensure fitness for the world event. Wood, on the other hand, has had two surgeries himself since the World T20 last year, having injured his elbow on the same tour as Woakes.