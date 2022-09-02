ICC World T20 2022 | Jason Roy left out, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes return to England squad

Today at 2:59 PM
England has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming World T20 in Australia, with the notable inclusions being Chris Woakes and Mark Wood who have been missing in action for a long owing to injuries. Opener Jason Roy has boldly been left out of the contingent after struggling for runs of late.
England have become the second team after Australia to announce the contingent that will participate at the World T20 Down Under beginning in October. The 15-member strong list will be led by Jos Buttler with Moeen Ali expected to be his deputy for the marquee event.
The Three Lions have named premier pacers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood in the squad despite the duo having played little cricket this year as they are still recovering from injuries. Woakes was part of the team that had toured the Caribbean in March where he had encountered issues with his knee and shoulder. The all-rounder had briefly returned in June but had to undergo knee surgery in order to ensure fitness for the world event. Wood, on the other hand, has had two surgeries himself since the World T20 last year, having injured his elbow on the same tour as Woakes.
Meanwhile, Jason Roy, who has been an integral part of the team's white-ball setup over the past seven years, is set to sit out the tournament after struggling for form. Across six T20Is this summer, the opener has managed just 78 runs at a dismal strike rate of sub-80. The Hundred only brought further misery for the 32-year-old as three ducks in the first four innings effectively ended his hopes of featuring in the World Cup.
Three players in Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson and Tymal Mills have been named as travelling reserves.
England ICC Men's T20 World Cup Squad: Jos Buttler(c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
