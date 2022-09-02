ICC World T20 2022 | For a long time playing for Australia looked unlikely, admits Tim David

The rise of Tim David from being an emerging talent from Singapore to being awarded a place in Australia's World T20 squad on home soil reads somewhat like a tale from a child's storybook. The 26-year-old has never even played a first-class match in his career but has still been a force against some of the world's best bowlers in T20 leagues all around the world. When Mumbai Indians, who are renowned for their scouting network, paid upwards of INR 8 crores for him at the 2022 auction, it was evident to the world that David was no ordinary talent. The all-rounder did not disappoint, excelling in his role as a finisher and firmly establishing himself as a regular by the time the season came to an end.