CSA T20 League | Sunrisers Eastern Cape appoint Dale Steyn as bowling coach, Adi Birrell to lead

Today at 1:04 PM
Sunrisers Eastern Cape has confirmed that Dale Steyn will reprise the role of bowling coach for the upcoming T20 league being organized in South Africa, after having served the role in the IPL as well. Adi Birrell will be in charge as head coach while Hemang Badani will oversee the team's batting.
The Port Elizabeth-based franchise Sunrisers Eastern Cape have officially announced their coaching staff for the Cricket South Africa T20 League scheduled to get its first season underway in January 2023.
Former Ireland head coach Adi Birrell has been placed at the helm for the tournament and will be deputized by local Baakier Abrahams, who was the head coach of domestic side South Western Districts for over a decade. To provide guidance for the bowlers will be Proteas legend Dale Steyn who retired from international cricket last year. Lastly, former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani will take over as batting coach for the sister franchise of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Adi Birrell has in the past been the assistant national coach of the South African national team, while his latest stint came at Hampshire as head coach. As for Steyn, this would only be his second coaching gig having got his first taste in this year's Indian Premier League with the Sunrisers. Even though the team had a disappointing campaign winning just six of their 14 games and failing to qualify for the knockouts, Steyn's association with emerging pacer Umran Malik was widely acclaimed. Known to bowl with express speeds himself, the veteran of nearly 700 international wickets oversaw significant development of the young fast-bowler who eventually went on to make his India debut in the ensuing months.
Hemang Badani has previously been associated with the Hyderabad outfit as well. He was appointed the team's fielding coach in December last year and also has coaching experience in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and Lanka Premier League.
So far, the Eastern Cape have confirmed that Aiden Markram will be representing them in the league, and are allowed to sign up to four more players ahead of the auction.
🚨 #SunrisersEasternCape COACHING STAFF UPDATE 🚨#OrangeArmy, join us in welcoming our coaching staff for #SA20 - Adi Birrell, Baakier Abrahams, Hemang Badani & Dale Steyn 🙌@SA20_League #SEC pic.twitter.com/JKOalXJFyU— Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) September 2, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.