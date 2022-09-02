CSA T20 League | Sunrisers Eastern Cape appoint Dale Steyn as bowling coach, Adi Birrell to lead

Former Ireland head coach Adi Birrell has been placed at the helm for the tournament and will be deputized by local Baakier Abrahams, who was the head coach of domestic side South Western Districts for over a decade. To provide guidance for the bowlers will be Proteas legend Dale Steyn who retired from international cricket last year. Lastly, former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani will take over as batting coach for the sister franchise of Sunrisers Hyderabad .

Adi Birrell has in the past been the assistant national coach of the South African national team, while his latest stint came at Hampshire as head coach. As for Steyn, this would only be his second coaching gig having got his first taste in this year's Indian Premier League with the Sunrisers. Even though the team had a disappointing campaign winning just six of their 14 games and failing to qualify for the knockouts, Steyn's association with emerging pacer Umran Malik was widely acclaimed. Known to bowl with express speeds himself, the veteran of nearly 700 international wickets oversaw significant development of the young fast-bowler who eventually went on to make his India debut in the ensuing months.