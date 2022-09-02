Asia Cup 2022 | Rohit Sharma has looked weak, confused, and afraid in tournament so far, opines Mohammad Hafeez

Today at 10:04 AM
Mohammad Hafeez has opined that Rohit Sharma’s body language hasn’t been good and he has looked weak, confused, and afraid so far in the Asia Cup 2022. Hafeez further added that captaincy is putting a lot of pressure on Rohit and his form is getting affected as a result of responsibility.
India have been doing well in the Asia Cup 2022 so far and have topped the group stage. The team won by 40 runs against Hong Kong to ensure a top spot in their group. In the two matches, India have played so far, captain Rohit Sharma’s form has been a cause of concern for the team. He scored 12 runs from 18 balls against Pakistan and managed to score only 21 runs from 13 balls in the next game. Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez is of the opinion that captaincy is affecting Rohit’s form and he might not lead the team for a long duration.
“You see Rohit Sharma's expression after winning the match. This expression happened after India won by 40 runs. I had talked about Rohit Sharma's body language, when he came out to toss, he looked weak, he seemed afraid, and confused. I think captaincy is putting a lot of pressure on Rohit. He is facing a lot of difficulties,” Hafeez said in a discussion with PTV Sports.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
"His form is in the decline. He had a poor IPL, after that his flow is missing. Plus the pressure of India. He is talking about a lot of things like the brand of cricket, playing positively, this and that but not reflecting by his own body language. It's easy to talk, but to do it is difficult. It's not my prediction, but my opinion is that going forward, it will be difficult for him to continue leading.”
India will play their next match against the winner of the match between Pakistan and Hong Kong on Sunday and will aim to continue their winning run in white-ball cricket.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.