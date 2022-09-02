Asia Cup 2022 | Rohit Sharma has looked weak, confused, and afraid in tournament so far, opines Mohammad Hafeez

India have been doing well in the Asia Cup 2022 so far and have topped the group stage. The team won by 40 runs against Hong Kong to ensure a top spot in their group. In the two matches, India have played so far, captain Rohit Sharma’s form has been a cause of concern for the team. He scored 12 runs from 18 balls against Pakistan and managed to score only 21 runs from 13 balls in the next game. Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez is of the opinion that captaincy is affecting Rohit’s form and he might not lead the team for a long duration.