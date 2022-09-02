Asia Cup 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja ruled out with knee injury, Axar Patel brought in as replacement

Today at 5:43 PM
Ravindra Jadeja has hurt his right knee while training in the ongoing Asia Cup and is set to miss the remainder of the tournament. Reserve all-rounder Axar Patel has been confirmed to replace him in the squad, scheduled to join the team ahead of the Super Fours stage of the competition.
The 33-year-old played a crucial knock of 35 in the team's opening game against Pakistan before being the side's best performing bowler in the following game against Hong Kong.
Axar Patel, previously named as a reserve player for the competition, has now been brought in as a replacement and is expected to join the contingent in Dubai ahead of their next clash. The all-rounder impressed with both bat and bowl in the recent tour of the Caribbean, including blitzing an unbeatable match-winning 64 in the second ODI.
India will be hoping Jadeja returns well in time for the World T20 Down Under beginning October, given he forms an integral part of the Indian white-ball setup. It is worth noting that Ravichandran Ashwin is also a part of the squad and is another possible replacement for Jadeja in their first game of the Super Fours phase.
NEWS - Axar Patel replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup squad.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2022
More details here - https://t.co/NvcBjeXOv4 #AsiaCup2022
