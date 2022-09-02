Asia Cup 2022 | KL Rahul has Rohit Sharma-Like abilities, opines Gautam Gambhir

Today at 11:55 AM
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has stated that KL Rahul has abilities like Rohit Sharma and has shown it in international cricket. Rahul has been out of form since coming back from injury and Gambhir was hopeful that he will play more freely in the next matches of the Asia Cup.
India won against Hong Kong on Wednesday by 40 runs and entered the super four stage. Suryakuamr Yadav played a key role in the match with his half-century. KL Rahul played a slow knock of 36 runs from 39 balls in the game and was heavily criticized for his strike rate. Also, he was dismissed on a duck against Pakistan and so the batter has received a lot of flak.
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has come out in support of Rahul saying he has a lot of capabilities and bat with confidence in the upcoming games.
"When he hit a six of that medium pacer (Haroon Arshad), the next ball was also in the same slot. If he could have got one more big hit, the momentum would have shifted. KL Rahul has so much ability. I will confidently say that in the Indian dressing room he has Rohit Sharma-like abilities, maybe bit more than that. He has shown that in international cricket. I hope with this 39-ball stay, he will have the confidence to play freely in the next matches," Gautam Gambhir said in a discussion on Star Sports.
India will play next against the winner of the match between Pakistan and Hong Kong in Super 4.
