Tim David notable inclusion as Australia announce squad for T20 World Cup

Australia have announced the 15-member contingent that will take part in the upcoming World T20 on home soil, with Tim David being the most surprising inclusion given his long break from national duty. Meanwhile, David Warner will take a rest against India and has been replaced by Cameron Green.

Australia have become the first team to announce their squad for the ICC World T20 2022 to be held Down Under beginning in October. The 15-member contingent features most of the same players that helped the Kangaroos lift their first ever ICC trophy in the format last year in the United Arab Emirates after a 14-year long wait. The four players from 2021's 18-member squad who have missed out on selection for the reigning champions are Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Mitchell Swepson while Tim David has made his way to the team.

"This is a similar squad to that which became the first Australian's men's team to win a T20 World Cup who are now very excited about playing the tournament at home," selector George Bailey stated in an official release as reported by NDTV.

Tim David's addition has come as a surprise given he has not represented Australia in T20Is before. Born in Singapore, he has been representing his country of birth since the 2019 World T20 qualifiers before switching loyalties. The all-rounder has encountered great success so far hammering 558 runs in 14 matches at an average of 46.50 and a stunning strike rate of 158.52, albeit they have come against considerably weak bowling lineups.

The 6-foot 5-inch hard hitter rose to fame in the Big Bash League with the Hobart Hurricanes and has since played in the most prestigious T20 leagues around the world, having also represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL in the latest edition. David is renowned for his ability to finish off his games by using his power to muscle sixes out of the blue.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"Tim (David) continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad. He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket. We expect him to play a similar role to that he has been playing in the past few years," Bailey added.

Australia are scheduled to take on India in a three-match series in the subcontinent before playing two T20Is against West Indies and three games against England at home ahead of the marquee event. Ace opener David Warner will sit out the tour of India to take rest given the hectic schedule, with Cameron Green named his replacement after impressing in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.

"David Warner will miss the Indian tour as part of a managed period of preparation for a full summer schedule. Cameron Green has been included in the squad for the Indian T20 Series," stated an official Cricket Australia media release.