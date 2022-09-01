Road Safety World Series | Sachin Tendulkar to captain Indian Legends in season 2

Today at 4:05 PM
Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series, scheduled to be played from September 10 to October 1. The competition is to be held in Kanpur, Raipur, Indore, and Dehradun with Raipur hosting the two semifinals and final.
Apart from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England, who previously took part in the inaugural edition, New Zealand Legends will be the new addition to the tournament during the 22- day event.
Road Safety World Series is supported by India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India. The aim of the competition is to drive social change in the country and change people’s outlook on road safety. As cricket is the most followed sport in India and cricketers are looked upon as idols by many, the organisers believe this will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.
“The Road Safety World Series is a very good initiative to create awareness towards road safety through cricket. We want every individual in this country to be aware and obey every rules and regulation while on the road and for that to happen, we have to create awareness among the people, I strongly believe that this series will be able to do and achieve the goal of saving lives on Indian roads,” Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Government of India, said in a statement.
