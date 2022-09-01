Reports | The Hundred 2022 endures a 20 percent dip in BBC viewership

Today at 6:26 PM
As per the Telegraph, the second edition of the Hundred has suffered a major blow in form of a one-fifth decrease in BBC Television viewing figures. Compared to the 615,000 average viewership figures of the first season of the competition, 2022 has reportedly seen an average of over 500,000 on BBC.
According to the report filed by the Telegraph, the second edition of thw Hundred, organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has suffered a major blow in form of a one-fifth decrease in BBC Television viewing figures. While the inaugural season of the competition was viewed by an average of 615,000 fans on UK’s national broadcast network, the figures have slumped down to over 500,000 in the current year.
In an interview with the British daily, Tom Harrington, an analyst at Enders Analysis spoke about the possible reason behind the audience's dip. “Maybe up to half of that decrease you could put down to general decline in television viewing, while the rest would be due to some combination of fixture quality, competition in slots and loss of interest in the event itself.” Harrington said.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Even though the BBC viewership figures has taken a hit this year, ticket sales have still looked on course with most of the venues going full in the ongoing competition.
This year, there are only just four games left in the Hundred, including the finals remaining in the men’s and women’s contest. The big matches are expected to attract more viewers, but there is little chance that it would overtake last year’s numbers.
The final 3⃣ are locked in.— The Hundred (@thehundred) September 1, 2022
And we can't wait! 🙌#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/DGwiiI1IWS
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.