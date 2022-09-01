Reports | Jason Roy to be omitted from England squad for upcoming Pakistan tour and T20 World Cup

As per ESPNCricinfo, Jason Roy’s season-long form slump is likely to rule him out of the England squad for their next month’s tour of Pakistan as well as their T20 World Cup squad in Australia. Roy has been an integral part of England's white-ball success, especially during Eoin Morgan's captaincy.

"Given the huge regard with which Roy is held in England's white-ball set-up, he could have rescued his place in the team with a strong showing for Invincibles in this year's Hundred. However, he began his campaign disastrously with three ducks in four innings, while his haul of 51 runs at 8.50 culminated in a tortuous 21 from 19 balls against Birmingham Phoenix," the report read.

Roy has struggled for form this summer, aggregating a mere 78 runs at an average of 12.66 in six T20Is, at a poor strike rate of 77.55. Although he hit a century in the third ODI against the Netherlands, he made little impact in the next five 50-over outings, against India and South Africa respectively.

England's T20I squads are expected to be announced on Friday. Jos Buttler - Eoin Morgan's successor - is still recovering from the calf injury he sustained during his game for Manchester Originals in the Hundred, and will only come into contention for the second half of the Pakistan tour. In his absence, Moeen Ali is likely to deputise at the start of the series.

In Roy's absence, the report further suggested that Alex Hales might get a recall in the national set-up.

"Alex Hales, Malan's (Dawid Malan) opening partner at Rockets, and a player who has been blackballed by England ever since he failed two recreational drugs tests on the eve of the 2019 World Cup has also been mentioned for a recall. After several years of impressive displays on the global T20 circuit, Hales this summer became the first English player to pass 10,000 runs in the format," it added.