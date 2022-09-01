Legends League Cricket | Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir to lead Gujarat Giants and India Capitals respectively

Today at 7:06 PM
Former Indian openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir will captain the Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants and GMR Group-owned India Capitals respectively in the upcoming Legends Cricket League. The season will begin on September 16 with a special match between India Maharajas and World Giants.
Legends League Cricket (LCC) on Thursday announced that Virender Sehwag will lead Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants while Gautam Gambhir, will be the skipper of the GMR Group-owned India Capitals in the upcoming edition of the competition.
The upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket League will be a four-team franchise league, which is a change from the three-team format in its last season. The league will also have 16 matches this time and had also announced that the upcoming season has been dedicated to the 75th-year celebration of India's Independence.
"I am excited to get back to the Cricket ground again. Having Adani Group as Team Principal and a professional outfit like Gujarat Giants is a perfect way to kick start this cricketing innings once again. I have personally always believed in playing fearless cricket and I will continue to propagate the same brand of cricket here too. We are extremely excited and eagerly waiting for the draft to pick our team," said Sehwag in a statement, reported by IANS.
"I have always believed cricket is a team game and a captain is as good as his team. While I will be leading the India Capitals team, I will be pushing for a spirited team who are passionate and eager to go out and win as a team. I wish Legends League Cricket all the very best and am looking forward to the upcoming action," said Gambhir, reported by IANS.
Season two of LLC will get underway on September 16, starting with a special match between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Then matches will take place in Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. Meanwhile, the Play-offs and finals venues are yet to be decided.
