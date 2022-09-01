Asia Cup 2022 | Wouldn’t agree to have Rishabh Pant instead of Hardik Pandya, opines Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has shared his views about India’s squad against Hong Kong and suggested that he prefers a like-to-like replacement for Hardik Pandya over Rishabh Pant. Gambhir further stated that Deepak Hooda should have replaced Hardik while Pant should have replaced Dinesh Karthik.

India registered an easy win over Hong Kong on Thursday expectedly as Suryakumar Yadav wreaked havoc with his batting. Suryakumar scored unbeaten 68 runs from 26 balls to take India to a total of 192/2 while batting first. India registered a 40-run win in the end and will top Group A. The team also included wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the team in place of Hardik Pandya.

Sharing his views on the team selection for the match, Gautam Gambhir has opined that Deepak Hooda should have replaced Hardik Pandya while Rishabh Pant should have played in place of Dinesh Karthik.

"I would not agree to having Rishabh Pant instead of Hardik Pandya. I would have definitely had someone like Deepak Hooda, who can bowl a couple of overs as well", Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports.

"But that's more like-to-like replacement as well and he hasn't done anything wrong. So for me Rishabh Pant should play, but instead of Dinesh Karthik. If you are resting Hardik Pandya, then I think Deepak Hooda deserves a go.”

It was a collective effort from the Indian bowling unit against Hong Kong and Ravindra Jadeja turned out to be the most economical bowler for the team. He conceded just 15 runs in his spell and scalped a single wicket.