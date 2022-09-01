Asia Cup 2022 | Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to cross 3,500 runs in T20Is

The records simply keep tumbling for Rohit Sharma, regardless of form. The Indian skipper's aggressive knock of 21 off13 deliveries against Hong Kong at Sharjah in the Asia Cup on Wednesday saw him surpass the 3,500 run mark in T20 Internationals, making him the first men's player ever to achieve the feat. Ahead of the encounter, Sharma was already on 3,499 runs and got to the milestone in the first over of the inning itself.