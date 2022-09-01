Asia Cup 2022 | Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to cross 3,500 runs in T20Is

Today at 9:49 AM
Rohit Sharma has secured yet another record to his name in the game's shortest format after becoming the first ever batsman to cross the 3,500 run milestone in T20Is. The Indian narrowly managed to pip Kiwi Martin Guptill while Virat Kohli closed the gap to the duo in the all-time charts.
The records simply keep tumbling for Rohit Sharma, regardless of form. The Indian skipper's aggressive knock of 21 off13 deliveries against Hong Kong at Sharjah in the Asia Cup on Wednesday saw him surpass the 3,500 run mark in T20 Internationals, making him the first men's player ever to achieve the feat. Ahead of the encounter, Sharma was already on 3,499 runs and got to the milestone in the first over of the inning itself.
The 35-year-old now has 3,520 runs in 134 matches at an average of 32, including four tons and 27 half-centuries. Next in line for the extraordinary mark is Martin Guptill, with the Black Cap closely trailing behind on 3,497 runs. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's half-century has now taken him to 3,343 runs and the talisman will be hoping to reach the pillar himself by the end of the year.
For quite some years, the three have been swapping the throne of highest run-getter in men's T20Is amongst each other but while Kohli has fallen off slightly owing to a poor run of form, Sharma and Guptill remain ever so close.
However, the feat has been replicated before albeit in women's cricket. Kiwi Suzie Bates already has 3,531 runs in her kitty, having got to the milestone number last month with a 34 against Sri Lanka at the Commonwealth Games. In fact, she remains the highest run-getter in T20Is overall, with her tally making it a close contest with the male duo for the crown.
