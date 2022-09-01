Asia Cup 2022 | My strokeplay has come from rubber ball cricket on hard cement, reveals Suryakumar Yadav

Today at 9:48 AM
Suryakumar Yadav has revealed after his blitz against Hong Kong that he used to play rubber ball cricket on hard cement and that has molded his range of strokes. Suryakumar also added that he kept expressing himself throughout the innings and was happy to up the tempo at the back end of innings.
India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs on Wednesday and Suryakumar Yadav played a heroic role for the team. He scored unbeaten 68 runs from 26 balls and his knock was laced with six fours and six sixes. The right-handed batter displayed his diverse range of shots with a strike rate of 261.54. Speaking about his innings, Suryakumar credited rubber-ball cricket for his shot-making.
“I used to practice those strokes before, when I used to play with my friends. We used to play a lot of rubber ball cricket on hard cement. It all has come from there,” he said to the host broadcaster during the innings break.
India were on 94/2 when Suryakumar walked in to bat. He helped India post a target of 192/2 and orchestrated the win. The team then restricted the opposition to 152/5 with a collective effort from the bowling unit. Suryakumar revealed that the wicket was a bit sticky and they were aiming for a total of around 170-175.
“Later on, when I was sitting inside and was having a chat with Rishabh (Pant) and Rohit (Sharma) bhai, I said the same thing. I told them that when I go in, I'll try and take the tempo a little higher and we can aim for around 170-175. But the way things were going, I just kept expressing myself and very happy with it,” he explained.
