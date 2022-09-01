Asia Cup 2022 | Make Suryakumar Yadav bat at No. 3, states Gautam Gambhir

Today at 10:36 AM
Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that Suryakumar Yadav should bat one down till the T20 World Cup after his half-century against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup game. He also added that team management shouldn’t fiddle with Suryakumar’s form and Virat Kohli should bat at No. 4 in the future.
Indian team has been in tremendous white-ball form and has continued it in Asia Cup 2022 as well. Suryakumar Yadav has also been in sublime touch and played a knock of unbeaten 68 runs from 26 balls laced with six sixes. His innings helped the team post a total of 192/2 while batting at No.4 as Virat Kohli returned to the squad and his regular spot at No.3.
Many former cricketers have praised Suryakumar suggesting that he should bat one position up and Gautam Gambhir has also echoed the same sentiment saying Suryakumar should bat at No. 3 and Kohli should bat after him.
"He doesn't have a lot of time on his hands. Make him bat at No.3, make the most of his form and Virat Kohli, he has got so much experience, he can still come and bat at No.4, depending on the situation as well. I personally feel that Surya should be batting at No.3 from here on till the World Cup and see how the results is going to be,” he said on Star Sports.
"See, I have a reason behind it. The reason is that you don't fiddle with someone's form, just because you want someone else to get back in form. He was unbelievable in England when everyone struggled. He was brilliant in the West Indies as well. He's 30 as well. He is not like 21, 22.”
After India lost two wickets on 94, Suryakumar and Kohli stitched a crucial partnership to take India to a decent total. Suryakumar has been in great form in T20Is for Indian team and will play a significant role in T20 World Cup 2022.
