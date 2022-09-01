Asia Cup 2022 | Make Suryakumar Yadav bat at No. 3, states Gautam Gambhir

Indian team has been in tremendous white-ball form and has continued it in Asia Cup 2022 as well. Suryakumar Yadav has also been in sublime touch and played a knock of unbeaten 68 runs from 26 balls laced with six sixes. His innings helped the team post a total of 192/2 while batting at No.4 as Virat Kohli returned to the squad and his regular spot at No.3.

Many former cricketers have praised Suryakumar suggesting that he should bat one position up and Gautam Gambhir has also echoed the same sentiment saying Suryakumar should bat at No. 3 and Kohli should bat after him.

"He doesn't have a lot of time on his hands. Make him bat at No.3, make the most of his form and Virat Kohli, he has got so much experience, he can still come and bat at No.4, depending on the situation as well. I personally feel that Surya should be batting at No.3 from here on till the World Cup and see how the results is going to be,” he said on Star Sports.