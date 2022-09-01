Asia Cup 2022 | KL Rahul should be given a long rope by team management, asserts Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 3:26 PM
Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that KL Rahul should be given a long run after his knock of 36 runs from 39 balls against Hong Kong in Asia Cup. Gavaskar also added Rahul is struggling with his rhythm after coming back from injury but he will be superb once he regains rhythm.
India registered a 40-run win over Hong Kong in an Asia Cup fixture. The batting unit performed well to pile up a total of 192/2 and defended it comfortably. Suryakumar Yadav played a heroic inning but KL Rahul who has returned from injury after a long time was heavily bashed for his slow innings. Rahul scored just 36 runs from 39 deliveries and also scored a duck in the Asia Cup opener.
Sharing his views on KL Rahul’s performance, Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that he should be given a long rope.
"I think KL Rahul is a class act. With the kind of performance he has had over the years for India... if you give others a long rope, why can't we give KL Rahul a long rope? He is your vice-captain as well. You give him a long rope because we have all seen what he is capable of in the T20 format," Sunil Gavaskar said as quoted by India Today.
"He is coming back from an injury, so that the rhythm is not quite there but the rhythm will come and when it comes, it will be devasting for the opposition.”
KL Rahul has been on the sidelines for around five months due to injury and Covid-19. He played his first T20I after the break in the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan.
