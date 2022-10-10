WATCH | Local boy Ishan Kishan's inner foodie awakens with craving for homemade Ranchi food in hilarious conversation

India pulled off an impressive run chase in the second ODI against South Africa at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday to emerge triumphant by seven wickets and level the series 1-1. The Men in Blue did well to restrict the Proteas to 278/7 after a 129-run third-wicket partnership between half-centurions Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram threatened to take the visitors past a total of 300. In response, the hosts made a considerably difficult chase look incredibly simple, with a brilliant 84-ball 93 from local boy Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's second ODI century ensuring they race to the target with 25 balls to spare.