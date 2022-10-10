T20 World Cup 2022 | Twitter reacts to Rahul Dravid parting his expert advice with Virat Kohli in training

Today at 1:54 PM
There are few things more special in sports than seeing two legends share their knowledge to rise to the top of the world together. During a net session at India's World T20 training camp, Indian legend and coach Rahul Dravid was seen offering technical tips to Virat Kohli during throwdowns.
India's T20 World Cup squad is currently in Australia for their preparations for the mega event. They are presently playing Western Australia XI in a training game and are on the verge of winning the contest. WA XI are down to 20/4 in four overs after India, without Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, closed on 158/6. Skipper Rohit Sharma made little impact, scoring just three runs before returning to the pavilion.
However, Kohli was there at the WACA in Perth indulging in some practice even as the game occurred. He was seen knocking a few balls in the nets, facing head coach Rahul Dravid. In a video taken by the fan, Dravid seemed not as impressed by Kohli's technique in defense and suggested him a better way to tackle it.
Kohli listened to Dravid's advice very carefully and went on to apply it in the throwdowns that followed.
