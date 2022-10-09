IND vs SA | Twitter reacts to Siraj's 'embarrassing reaction' to umpire awarding four runs for hilarious overthrow boundary

With Keshav Maharaj facing Siraj in the 48th over, the bowler decided to go for a full delivery on the second ball. Maharaj missed the ball as wicketkeeper Sanju Samson collected it and calmly threw it back to Siraj. Miller, who had been outside his crease since the ball had been bowled, did not even attempt to make his crease when the Indian realized he had a chance to run out the batsman. However, the ball missed the stumps altogether and raced away to the boundary.