IND vs SA | Internet reacts as Shreyas Iyer’s heroics drive India to seven-wicket victory in second ODI

Earlier in the match, South Africa posted a total of 278/7, thanks to half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram. The visitors slipped to 40/2 but Markram (79 from 89 balls) along with Hendricks (74 from 76 balls) stitched a 129-run stand for the third wicket to hold the ship. With the recovery from the duo, South Africa seemed like they might have crossed 300, but some smart bowling from Indian bowlers at the back end restricted the visitors from doing so. Among the bowlers, Mohammed Siraj impressed the most, returning figures of 10-1-38-3.