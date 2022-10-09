sport iconCricket

    IND vs SA | Internet reacts as Shreyas Iyer’s heroics drive India to seven-wicket victory in second ODI

    Shreyas Iyer scored unbeaten 113 runs in the second ODI against South Africa

    (BCCI)

    IND vs SA | Internet reacts as Shreyas Iyer's heroics drive India to seven-wicket victory in second ODI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:08 PM

    India have equalized the ongoing ODI series against South Africa on Sunday with a seven-wicket victory in Ranchi. Shreyas Iyer starred in the victory with an unbeaten 111-ball 113 while Mohammed Siraj stepped up with his bowling, taking three wickets, that too after conceding just 38 runs.

    India leveled the three-match ODI series 1-1 by winning the second game by seven wickets courtesy of a stupendous knock by Shreyas Iyer. Chasing a target of 279, India were reduced to 48/2 early, but a match-winning partnership between Shreyas and Ishan Kishan helped them steady the innings. Kishan, on his homeground, missed a well-deserved century by just seven runs (93 runs from 84 balls) while Shreyas remained unbeaten on 113 off 111 balls, with 15 fours. The duo built a solid partnership of 161 runs for third wicket, helping the hosts chase down the target in 45.5 overs. 

    Earlier in the match, South Africa posted a total of 278/7, thanks to half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram. The visitors slipped to 40/2 but Markram (79 from 89  balls) along with Hendricks (74 from 76 balls) stitched a 129-run stand for the third wicket to hold the ship. With the recovery from the duo, South Africa seemed like they might have crossed 300, but some smart bowling from Indian bowlers at the back end restricted the visitors from doing so. Among the bowlers, Mohammed Siraj impressed the most, returning figures of 10-1-38-3.

