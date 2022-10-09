sport iconCricket

    AUS vs ENG | Internet reacts to 'cheater' Matthew Wade deliberately pushing Mark Wood before catch attempt

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:49 PM

    When it comes to flirting with the like of sportsmanship, there is no team in cricket that move to and fro across it like Australia. Today, Matthew Wade intentionally pushed Mark Wood when the former was about to attempt to take a catch in a crucial phase of the Australia chase against England.

    England began the three-match T20I series against Australia with a hard-fought eight-run win on Sunday in Perth. Riding on Alex Hales’ 51-ball 84 and Jos Buttler’s 32-ball 68, they piled 208/6 after coming to bat first. However, Australia tried hard, courtesy of David Warner’s 44-ball 73, but he required little support from the others to get the job done. As a result, the hosts finished on 200/9.

    However, the match was in favour of Australia during the 17th over. Mathew Wade and Warner were at the crease at that point, and it seemed like the duo would take them over the finishing line. Wood decided to go for the short ball and all Wade could do was deflect it onto his own helmet. As the ball ballooned into the air, the bowler tried to make a run for it as the ball appeared to be dropping near the striker’s end. Wood looked well on course to get there, but Wade, who did not appear to know where the ball was, was not letting it be an easy catch. Not only did the Aussie try to block the bowler from getting to the ball, he also stretched out his arm and pushed the Englishman in the chest as the ball fell to the ground.

    Unsurprisingly, Buttler and Wood were not happy with what had unfolded in the middle and justifiably complained to the on-field umpire. The umpires got together and had a chat but decided to let it pass and did not comply with the obstructing the field rule. Twitter was not too pleased with the umpire’s decision and Wade’s role in what had transpired and took to the social network to voice their disapproval. 

    Seriously wade?

    WOW!

    Yup, this happened!

    Crazy

    Football

    CEO of sportsman spirit

    Clear obstruction

    AFL time

    Horrible

    Clearly

    LOL!

     Eror 404: spirit of cricket not found  

