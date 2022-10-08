Women’s Asia Cup | Twitter reacts to Smriti Mandhana's ‘all is well’ gesture to Shafali Verma after an awful mix-up

In the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup, India are up against Bangladesh in Sylhet. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost their last game against Pakistan and would look to get back to winning ways to keep their position at the top of the table. After choosing to bat first, the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were batting at their best and no bowler was looking capable of breaking their partnership. Eventually, a run-out was required to break their opening stand.