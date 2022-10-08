sport iconCricket

    Women’s Asia Cup | Twitter reacts to Smriti Mandhana's ‘all is well’ gesture to Shafali Verma after an awful mix-up

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:13 PM

    A mix-up between two batters usually leads to a run-out and the one who faces the heat expresses displeasure after that. However, Smriti Mandhana chose to do exactly the opposite as she kept her composure and showed a calm gesture to Shafali Verma after she was run out in a frightful manner.

    In the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup, India are up against Bangladesh in Sylhet. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost their last game against Pakistan and would look to get back to winning ways to keep their position at the top of the table. After choosing to bat first, the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were batting at their best and no bowler was looking capable of breaking their partnership. Eventually, a run-out was required to break their opening stand.

    Mandhana and Verma had scored 94 runs after 11 overs and India were headed to pile up a huge total. However, there was a bit of miscommunication witnessed between the two batters on the last two deliveries of the 12th over. Fahima Khatun bowled a slightly back off length delivery to Verma and she played it straight to extra cover inside the 30-yard circle. Mandhana was interested in taking a run but Verma denied it, resulting in a dot ball. 

    Verma played the next delivery in the same area but this time there was a huge miscommunication in running between the wickets, Mandhana quickly raced toward the strikers’ end to take a single. Verma initially started but was too late to send her partner back to the non-strikers' end. Bangladesh fielders made no mistake in grabbing the simple opportunity of a run-out as Mandhana had no chance to return in time. 

    Netizens took note of the incident and expressed their reaction to the horrible mix-up.

