West Indies batter John Campbell slapped with four-year ban for doping violation

West Indies batter John Campbell is in deep trouble as he has been handed a four-year ban for violation of anti-doping rules. A three-member independent panel formed by Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission(JADCO) charged Campbell with charges of evading, refusing, or failing to submit sample collection in an 18-page judgment.

“The ... panel is persuaded to a comfortable degree of satisfaction that the athlete committed an anti-doping rule violation, namely breach of JADCO rule 2.3. ...,” the decision read in part, reported Reuters.

“The panel does not find, on the evidence presented, that the athlete’s anti-doping violation was not intentional. In the circumstances of this case the athlete is ineligible for a period of 4 years.”

Campbell has played 20 Tests scoring 888 runs at 26.11 with three half-centuries and has plundered 248 runs at 49.60, including a century. The recent development has handed Campbell’s career a serious blow. The left-hander was known for his aggressive style while batting at the top and was rising through the ranks this season but the recent development might hurt his chances to make it big in international cricket.