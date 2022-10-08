WATCH | Wicket-keeper Devon Conway puts in sprint for the ages to save four with last-brink sliding tackle

Facing Southee, Shadab walked across towards the off-side and played a cheeky ramp over Conway as the ball raced away for what looked like a certain boundary. Not the kind to give up, the man with the gloves sprinted after the Kookaburra in an exciting chase and had all but lost the battle when the footballer inside him suddenly awoke. The 31-year-old pulled out a sensational slide tackle Paolo Maldini would be proud of to somehow get his boots to the ball and keep it from running across the boundary rope. The Pakistan batsmen ended up running only two, perhaps convinced themselves of the outcome being a boundary, and even though they ended up winners by six wickets, Conway's moment of brilliance from the match will certainly stand out for quite some time.