T20 World Cup 2022 | There is no need for Mohammad Rizwan to change his batting plans, remarks Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi is not at all worried about Mohammad Rizwan’s strike rate in T20Is in recent times. With just eight days away from the T20 World Cup, Afridi remarked Rizwan, as well as Babar Azam, are well aware of what they are doing and there is no need for them to care about others' opinions.
Despite being the consistent performer for Pakistan in T20Is, Mohammad Rizwan has often received criticism for his strike rate in the format. Even Babar Azam, Rizwan's partner-in-crime, and Pakistan's all-format skipper Babar Azam faced the same. Not to forget, Rizwan and Babar sit at the top and third places respectively in the latest ICC T20I Rankings and will be the two pillars for the side in the coming T20 World Cup in Australia.
However, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is not among those who criticize the star Pakistan duo for their batting approach. Instead, Afridi suggested Rizwan not focus on what the others say, and do whatever he has been doing for a while. Rather, the former all-rounder reckoned Pakistan should think about their middle-order batters as they must step up in order to get positive results.
"It doesn't matter if you're batting or bowling, the start is the main thing. Rizwan and Babar are giving you good starts. But only one or two players can't make a team. There are 11 players out there. Six batsmen are playing, and you'd expect at least three to score," Afridi said during a chat on Samaa TV.
"Rizwan doesn't need to change his plan. There's no need for him to listen to anyone."
Rizwan top-scored with an unbeaten 50-ball 78 in Pakistan's 21-run win against Bangladesh on Friday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. They are currently playing against New Zealand at the same venue, and at the time of writing, Babar and Rizwan are at the crease on 16 and 1 respectively after they were asked to chase down 148.
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 journey against India on October 23.
