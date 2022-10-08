Reports | Roger Binny set to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President, Jay Shah to remain secretary

Today at 1:05 PM
As per ANI, Roger Binny, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad member, is likely to be the next BCCI President thus replacing Sourav Ganguly. Binny, who previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee, is the frontrunner for the role, while Jay Shah is set to remain as BCCI Secretary.
On Thursday, instead of Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary Santosh Menon, Binny's name came on the BCCI's Draft Electoral Rolls (as per BCCI website) for the October 18 elections and in the Annual General Meeting as a representative of the KSCA. The 67-year-old is now the favorite to take up the role, while Jay Shah is expected to remain as the board's secretary.
"The former pacer Roger Binny is said to be the frontrunner to replace Ganguly as the BCCI president and Jay Shah is expected to continue as the BCCI secretary," an ANI report read.
Nominations for the spot can be filed on October 11 and 12, and the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on the day after. The candidates can also withdraw their nominations by October 14. The elections meanwhile will be held on October 18.
The report further read that Ganguly is set to become India's representative for the Chairman's post at the International Cricket Council (ICC).
