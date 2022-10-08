Report | Deepak Chahar ruled out of ODI series against South Africa with minor ankle injury

Today at 11:12 AM
According to a PTI report, Deepak Chahar has twisted his ankle while training ahead of the first ODI against South Africa thus ruling him out of contention for the remainder of the series. The pacer is scheduled to be in Australia after the series as a travelling reserve for the World T20 squad.
India's injury woes keep on worsening with each passing game, with Deepak Chahar being the latest victim according to a report by the Press Trust of India. The 28-year-old pacer hurt his ankle during a training session in Lucknow while preparing for the first ODI against the Proteas at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday. Chahar was expected to feature in the game to enhance his match-fitness after a long injury layoff but Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan played instead as India succumbed to a nine-run defeat.
"Deepak has sustained a twisted ankle but it's not too serious. However a few days of rest might be advisable," PTI quoted an anonymous source privy to selection issues.
Chahar is presently in contention for a World T20 spot following a Jasprit Bumrah back injury ruling him out of the marquee event Down Under beginning October 16. The right-arm quick was initially named as a travelling reserve alongside Mohammed Shami and one of the two is set to be named in the main squad instead, with the decision expected to be announced in the coming days.
Shami last played a T20I in the 2021 World T20 and was slated to play in the recent concluded series against Australia and South Africa but contracted COVID-19 just before the first game. In his absence, Chahar impressed with two wickets in the first-game before maintaining a tight economy of six in the following encounter despite South Africa achieveing a total of 220-plus.
