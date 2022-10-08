Report | Deepak Chahar ruled out of ODI series against South Africa with minor ankle injury

India's injury woes keep on worsening with each passing game, with Deepak Chahar being the latest victim according to a report by the Press Trust of India. The 28-year-old pacer hurt his ankle during a training session in Lucknow while preparing for the first ODI against the Proteas at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday. Chahar was expected to feature in the game to enhance his match-fitness after a long injury layoff but Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan played instead as India succumbed to a nine-run defeat.