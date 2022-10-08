Lockie Fergsuon out of tri-series involving Pakistan and Bangladesh with minor abdominal injury

Today at 4:14 PM
New Zealand has suffered a massive blow as pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ongoing tri-series involving Pakistan and Bangladesh. Daryl Mitchell is going to miss the series with a fractured finger while Mitchell Santner will join the squad on Sunday after a paternity break.
New Zealand are currently engaged in a tri-series involving Pakistan and Bangladesh. The team lost their first game against Pakistan on Saturday but a recent update on Lockie Ferguson might hit them hard in the upcoming games. Ferguson will miss the tri-series as he is suffering from a minor abdominal injury. New Zealand are also missing Daryl Mitchell due to a fractured finger while Mitchell Santer will join the national side on Sunday after returning from paternity break.
Ferguson has been battling with injuries and he also missed the last T20 World Cup due to a calf tear. Head coach Gary Stead has hinted at the possibility that Ferguson might miss the entire tri-series.
"Lockie has a little ab injury at the moment. We're just managing just that and the most important thing is we get to the start of the World Cup and Lockie is ready to go. He's a very, very important cog in our bowling line-up. Unfortunately for him, he missed last year's World Cup with the injury he had then. I mean we are mindful of it and we want to make sure that he's right and ready for those early games in the World Cup,” Stead said, reported ESPNcricinfo.
"There is that chance [of him missing the entire tri-series]. We will just see how he responds to treatment over the next few days."
New Zealand will also forward to keep Adam Milne fit for the T20 World Cup. His last competitive game was in March when he made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings. Milne’s return to the squad will strengthen the pace department for New Zealand. The team will open their campaign with the opening fixture against Australia on October 22.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.