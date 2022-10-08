Internet reacts to Hasini Perera's stunning catch being the highlight in Sri Lanka's dominant win over Malaysia

The Sri Lankan women team racked up their third victory on the trot in Sylhet on Saturday with a convincing 72-run triumph over minnows Malaysia. The Lions have now moved up to third in the table with two round-robin games to go and it seems likely that the victor in their clash against Pakistan will decide who will meet India in the final.

Batting first, Sri Lanka suffered a top-order collapse to succumb to 14-3, skipper Chamari Athapaththu provided some stability with her 21 before Oshadi Ranasinghe scored a rapid 23 off 18 deliveries in the tail to take them to a defendable total of 105. For Malaysia, Sasha Azmi starred with the ball returning figures of 2/10 from her four overs.

In the second innings, Sri Lanka replied in kind with a dominant bowling performance of their own, However, with Elsa Hunter looking comfortable on 18, there seemed to be aglimmer of hope for Malaysia but once she fell, the islander quickly wrapped things up. From 31-4, Malaysia lost their six wickets for two runs and were bowled out for 33, largely courtesy of Malsha Shehani's stunning efforts of 1.5-0-2-4.

The seventh wicket of the innings was the pick of the lot, scalped by Inoka Ranaweera. Batter Azmi nudged a ball in the third ball of the ninth over only for Hasini Perera in the slips to drop a sitter. However, the very next ball she got another opportunity albeit a much more difficult one. Nevertheless, Perera dived to her right and reached the ball with one hand but it wobbled out of her while she was still mid-flight. Somehow, at the very alst moment, Perera got both her hands off the ball and through some incredible improvisation completed a stunning catch, perfectly epitomising the islanders' superiority over their continental rivals.