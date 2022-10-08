Twitter reacts as Haris Rauf becomes latest addition to Pakistan's blooper compilation with boundary rope blunder

Today at 12:52 PM
Pakistan committing schoolboy errors to undo all their hard work is a tale as old as time and makes for some great viewing as well. In the T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, they were back to old habits once again as Haris Rauf messed up a simple catch on the ropes to convert a wicket into six.
After a convincing win against Bangladesh in the first match of the tri-series, Pakistan are up against hosts New Zealand in Christchurch in their second T20I. The Men in Green started off well after being asked to bowl first with Mohammad Wasim scalping Finn Allen in the third over itself. Fellow opener Devon Conway and skipper Kane Williamson thereon struggled for momentum, barely ticking along the scoreboard with ones and twos. At the time of writing, the score read just 70/1 after 10 overs.
However, Conway finally decided to break the shackles in the ninth over with a huge heave off Mohammad Nawaz, earning six for his efforts. Gaining confidence with his success, the emboldened 31-year-old tried to go for another slog in the first ball of the next over, facing Shadab Khan while the score read 62/1. Even though the ball made a good connection with the bat, it did not sail quite as far and seemed to be going straight down the throat of Haris Rauf at wide long-on.
But in typical fashion, the pacer in the deep grabbed the ball with both hands and nonchalantly crossed the boundary, having no awareness as to where the ropes were. By the time he came to his senses and chucked the ball away, both his feet were firmly planted beyond the line thus awarding the Black Caps an easy six runs when they should have lost a wicket.
The internet was quick to get on the back of the Asian side for yet another blooper and produced some hilarious reactions on social media.
