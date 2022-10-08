IND vs SA | Disappointed to not get a chance in spite of scoring runs, states Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has expressed his emotions over his exclusion from the ODI series against South Africa, stating he was disappointed to not get a chance despite being in form. Shaw further added that he has worked hard on his fitness and is working on getting his diet right for the upcoming games.

India's ODI squad for the South Africa series included a host of young and notable names, such as Sanju Samson and Shubhman Gill. Many had expected Prithvi Shaw to earn a call-up as well but the selectors overlooked the Mumbai batter. Shaw has been in sensational form in domestic cricket as he hit two consecutive centuries for West Zone in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy. He was also part of the India A side recently against New Zealand A, playing a blistering knock of 77 runs from 44 balls in the series.

The exclusion from the Indian team for the Proteas assignment has hurt the youngster and he expressed his disappointment for not being in the team.

"I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance. But, it's alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me,” Prithvi Shaw told mid-day.

"Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India 'A' or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark."

Shaw has not played Test cricket since December 2020 while his last white-ball game came against Sri Lanka. Shaw has been struggling with fitness issues in the past and that affected his place in the national side. The right-hander revealed that he is working on his fitness and concentrating on having his diet right.

"I worked on weight loss and reduced it by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn't consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now," he added.

Shaw will play for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy from October 11. Mumbai will play their opening game against Mizoram under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane.