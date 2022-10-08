AUS vs WI | Selectors will have a headache with Tim David’s impressive performance in recent times, proclaims David Warner

David Warner has praised Tim David for his recent performances saying selectors will now have a headache with him providing brilliant finishes for the team. Warner also stated that David boosts the middle order with his height as well as strength and the team benefits from it.

Australia recently registered a clean sweep over the West Indies in a two-match series by winning the second T20I by 31 runs. Australia posted a total of 178/7 and restricted the opposition to 147/8. David Warner scored 75 runs from 41 balls while Tim David played an explosive knock of 42 runs from 20 balls. David’s knock was laced with four boundaries and three sixes. His innings helped the team post a decent total as they were reduced to 100/4 at one stage.

David Warner has praised David saying his impressive knocks in recent times will be a headache for selectors as they will have multiple options to slot in the middle order.

"Each individual has their roles - we've got Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell who are our finishers - (so) where does he fit in the line-up and what's his role?. Coming out and playing that role there when it was a hard wicket to start on really opens our eyes to 'how do we utilise that?' Warner said after the second T20I, reported Cricbuzz.

"But even what he did for Mumbai (Indians, in the IPL), he got a couple of thirties or forties off eight or nine balls - it's incredible. You don't get these types of players every day. It's going to be good for us moving forward and hopefully there's a spot there as well, because the selectors have got a headache now."

It was not the first instance of David playing a rapid blitz as he had also scored a half-century in the India series. The all-rounder provided clinical finishes to the team and can also excel in the middle order. Warner is of the opinion that his height and strength will be beneficial for the team.

"Now he's in our team and our set-up, it's a godsend. He's an incredible player and he's got some serious power. It boosts our middle order. With his height as well, and strength, it suits us that's for sure.

Australia will be up against England in a three-T20I series and the team will look to finalize its playing combination for the World Cup. The team has multiple all-round options and it might be a tough choice for them to select one from the whole lot.