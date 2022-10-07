Was probably in a more defensive frame of mind earlier in T20s, admits Steve Smith

Steve Smith might be considered one of the greatest Test batters of all time, but his records in limited-overs cricket, especially in T20s, are not that great. In 60 T20Is that he has played so far for Australia, Smith has aggregated a paltry 960 runs at a strike rate of 126.13, averaging 25.79. His recent tour of India, where they played three T20Is, was not that impressive as well. As a result, with the T20 World Cup about to get underway, the 33-year-old was dropped from Australia’s playing XI on Wednesday against West Indies in the first T20I of the two-match series. In his absence, skipper Aaron Finch stepped up and played his preferred anchor role at No. 4.