T20 World Cup 2022 | Daryl Mitchell likely to miss the tournament with fractured thumb

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the ongoing tri-series involving New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh after fracturing his right thumb while training in the nets. In fact, Mitchell is likely to be sidelined for the T20 World Cup as well, which is set to begin on October 16.
Just nine days ahead of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand have been dealt a massive shock with Daryl Mitchell sustaining a blow to his hand while training in the nets in Lincoln on Friday. As a result, Mitchell will miss New Zealand's ongoing tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan, and more importantly, might be sidelined in the upcoming T20 World Cup as well.
Following his injury, an X-Ray report confirmed that Mitchell had fractured his fifth metacarpal (pinkie finger). His hand has been placed in a cast and, as per New Zealand's physio Theo Kapakoulakis, it will be in place for at least two weeks.
"It’s a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting period of cricket for the side,” Stead said, as quoted by the ICC.
“Daryl's become a really important player to our T20 unit and we’re certainly going to miss his all-round skills and versatility in the tri-series. With our first game of the World Cup in just over two weeks, we need to take some to consider Daryl’s recovery timeline and his potential involvement in the tournament.”
New Zealand will begin their tri-series campaign on October 8 against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval. They are yet to name Mitchell's replacement for the series. If they want to make any modifications to their World Cup squad, they must do it before October 9, the last date for ICC to sanction any changes.
