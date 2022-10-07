Lance Klusener steps down as Zimbabwe batting coach ‘to pursue professional engagements’

Today at 5:21 PM
Zimbabwe Cricket has confirmed that Lance Klusener, their senior men's team batting coach, has stepped down from his role with immediate effect. Klusener's decision came due to his 'desire to pursue professional engagements around the globe,' the national board announced on Friday in a statement.
"According to his agent, the decision follows Klusener’s desire to pursue professional engagements around the globe which will impact his full-time availability for the national team’s programmes," Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a statement.
Klusener rejoined the Zimbabwe technical team as batting coach this year in March after he had previously worked in the same position between 2016 and 2018. He quits his role with less than two weeks to go for the start of Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.
"We are grateful to Lance for everything he has contributed during his time with us, including helping us to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 which gets underway in Australia in a few days," ZC managing director Givemore Makoni said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, due to his pressing commitments elsewhere, he could not continue with us on a full-time basis and we agreed it was in the best interests of both parties to terminate his contract. We wish him the best as he pursues new endeavours."
Zimbabwe, along with West Indies, Ireland, and Scotland, are pooled into Group B in the first round of the T20 World Cup, from which the top two teams will advance to the Super 12 stage. They will begin the campaign against Ireland on October 17.
