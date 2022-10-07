Internet reacts to UAE batters and Thailand fielders entirely giving up in a 'you-first' battle during comedic run-out

Today at 1:15 PM
The universal mantra of any sport always is to never give up, but that principle was hilariously defied during the Women's Asia Cup encounter between Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. The wicketkeeper fumbled a simple opportunity, only for the batter to make no attempt to fight for her wicket.
The Thailand Women's cricket team have sprung to the limelight recently after defeating a much stronger Pakistan side at the ongoing Women's Asia Cup in Bangladesh. The team has a strong bowling unit and some capable batters in their ranks but one aspect where they have been lacking at times is the fielding, displaying several amateurish moments every game. In the encounter against the United Arab Emirates on Friday, the case was no different but a particular incident during the 19th over was particularly unusual and had the players as well as the spectators in shock.
Defending a low total of 108, the Thai put up a valiant performance to restrict the opposition and were in the driving seat for the majority of the second innings. With two overs remaining, UAE still needed 27 runs more for victory but seemed to have just resigned to their fate as was evident on the fifth ball of the innings. Spinner Thipatcha Putthawong was bowling to Vaishnavi Mahesh and a flighted delivery found the inside edge of her bat to run to fine-leg. Having already stepped out of her crease to play the shot, Mahesh simply kept on running in the hope her partner Mahika Gaur would reciprocate. However, Gaur simply took a couple of steps before stopping entirely since there was no possible way she would have made it to the crease in time. Both batters gave up by the time Aphisara Suwanchonrathi slung the ball to the wicketkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai.
However, the keeper fumbled a simple collection and the ball trickled down the pitch. By this time, Mahesh had made it to the non-striker's end but Gaur was stranded in the middle of the pitch. She had an opportunity after the misfield to save her wicket but somehow had no intention to as she just kept walking along. Initially having given up the hope of a run-out, the keeper soon sensed another chance to correct her wrongs and sprinted towards the ball, grabbing it and running to the stumps to inflict damage to the UAE. Thailand eventually ended up winning by 19 runs to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.
