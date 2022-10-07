Internet reacts to UAE batters and Thailand fielders entirely giving up in a 'you-first' battle during comedic run-out

Defending a low total of 108, the Thai put up a valiant performance to restrict the opposition and were in the driving seat for the majority of the second innings. With two overs remaining, UAE still needed 27 runs more for victory but seemed to have just resigned to their fate as was evident on the fifth ball of the innings. Spinner Thipatcha Putthawong was bowling to Vaishnavi Mahesh and a flighted delivery found the inside edge of her bat to run to fine-leg. Having already stepped out of her crease to play the shot, Mahesh simply kept on running in the hope her partner Mahika Gaur would reciprocate. However, Gaur simply took a couple of steps before stopping entirely since there was no possible way she would have made it to the crease in time. Both batters gave up by the time Aphisara Suwanchonrathi slung the ball to the wicketkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai.