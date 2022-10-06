WATCH | New cinematic promo shows Virat Kohli 'drive' India's charge to end their World T20 drought

Today at 5:44 PM
No major titles since 2013 and a solitary World T20 title won 15 years ago have left India starved for glory at the biggest of stages. A new cinematic promotional video by the Star network has captured these sentiments in a surreal cinematic fashion with Virat Kohli being the face of the campaign.
India will begin their charge to win an ICC tournament once again on October 23 when they begin their World T20 campaign against Pakistan at the World T20 Down Under. The Men in Blue had emerged triumphant at the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 when MS Dhoni had led a young squad to unlikely glory on the back of a humiliating exit in the 50-over edition, but have since failed to repeat the same kind of success. They did reach the final in 2014 but an embarrassing showing in the final saw them succumb to Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. In fact, the subcontinent side has not clinched an ICC tournament since their Champions Trophy glory in 2013, marking a nine year period of drought.
However, expectations are high once again with India entering the marquee event as the world's number one-ranked T20I side, led by the capable duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. Perhaps an even more significant factor is the return to form of their living legend Virat Kohli alongside X-factor Suryakumar Yadav whose surge towards the top spot amongst batters in ICC charts continues. The team has not lost a bilateral series since the last edition of the tournament and has simply been in unbelievable form with all aspects of their game clicking.
A promotional advertisement by Star Sports has captured all these emotions of hope, despair, expectations, and longing for glory in a beautiful one-minute video. The short film starts off by encapsulating the fans' disappointment over all these years before switching over to a positive tone, displaying the limitless talents of the likes of Rohit Sharma. A Virat Kohli cameo brings an end to the promo as he rallies the fans to keep their faith in India's search for glory. The tagline for the video is simple and effective; 'It's time to Believe in Blue'.
Bahut hua intezaar. It’s time to end the wait!#BelieveInBlue | #TeamIndia | #ReadyForT20WC | ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 | Starts Oct 16 pic.twitter.com/v0CZb9Pv9u— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2022
