WATCH | New cinematic promo shows Virat Kohli 'drive' India's charge to end their World T20 drought

India will begin their charge to win an ICC tournament once again on October 23 when they begin their World T20 campaign against Pakistan at the World T20 Down Under. The Men in Blue had emerged triumphant at the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 when MS Dhoni had led a young squad to unlikely glory on the back of a humiliating exit in the 50-over edition, but have since failed to repeat the same kind of success. They did reach the final in 2014 but an embarrassing showing in the final saw them succumb to Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. In fact, the subcontinent side has not clinched an ICC tournament since their Champions Trophy glory in 2013, marking a nine year period of drought.