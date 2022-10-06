WATCH | West Indies 'heavyweight' Rahkeem Cornwall slams double hundred in a T20 match, smokes 22 sixes

Today at 2:02 PM
In the past as well as in the present, there are some players who have been quite popular amongst the fans for different reasons. West Indies’ Rahkeem Cornwall is one such character, and on Wednesday in the Atlanta Open when he slammed an unbeaten 77-ball 205, there was no shortage of applause.
On Wednesday during the ongoing Atalanta Open 2022 – a T20 League based in the USA, Rahkeem Cornwall made headlines by making a mockery of the ‘Square Drive’ bowlers. While representing his franchise Atalanta Fire, the big West Indies all-rounder smashed 22 sixes and 17 fours en route to an unbeaten 77-ball 205. Riding on his spectacular performance, the Fire finished on 326/1 after coming to bat first.
Cornwall seemed to be dangerous out there throughout his stay at the crease. However, he still had to score a run off the last ball to notch up his double century. Of course, it was supposed to be an individual milestone in a T20 fixture, but Cornwall did not take the safe path to reach there by taking a single. Instead, he hit the bowler straight down the ground for six runs.
After watching him get there in style, Fans and the Fire players applauded Cornwall for staging the show on fire. Cornwall, too, took off his helmet after smashing double hundred and was greeted by the opposition players as well.
Meanwhile, Square Drive, in response, could only manage to post 154/6 on the board, enduring a 172-run defeat.
Here's the moment when Cornwall got to 200, shared by Atalanta Fire on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
