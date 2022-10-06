sport iconCricket

    More Options

    T20 World Cup 2022 | Dwaine Pretorious ruled out of tournament as well as India series due to a fractured thumb

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Dwaine Pretorious has been ruled out of T20 World Cup

    (BCCI)

    T20 World Cup 2022 | Dwaine Pretorious ruled out of tournament as well as India series due to a fractured thumb

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:38 PM

    South Africa have suffered a big blow ahead of the T20 World Cup as all-rounder Dwaine Pretorious has fractured his left thumb and will miss the showpiece event. Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlkuwayo are part of the reserves list and either of them might replace Pretorious in the tournament.

    South Africa recently played a T20I series against India in order to prepare for the T20 World Cup. However, the team has suffered a blow ahead of the ICC event as Dwaine Pretorious has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup and will miss the ODIs against India as well. Pretorious has been an integral part of South Africa’s white-ball setup and has showcased his impressive all-round skills for them time and again of late. 

    In 2022, the all-rounder has taken 12 wickets from eight T20Is at 20.66 and has provided important contributions in the lower order as well. Pretorious fractured his left thumb in the third T20I against India. CSA chief medical officer Dr. Shuaib Manjra confirmed the development.

    "The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa. Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket," CSA chief medical officer Dr. Shuaib Manjra stated.

    Pretorious is the second key player to miss the T20 World Cup for South Africa after Rassie van der Dussen who was ruled out with a finger injury last month. Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo are in the reserves and one of them is likely to replace Pretorious. 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down