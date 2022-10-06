Sandeep Lamichhane taken into custody by Kathmandu Police in response of arrest warrant to his name

Today at 6:47 PM
In the latest development, Sandeep Lamichhane has been taken into custody by Police in Kathmandu as an arrest was issued on his name over rape allegations. He commented on social media saying that he will fully cooperate with the investigation but will fight a legal battle against false allegations.
Former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane has been in deep trouble for a long period of time as he was facing rape allegations of a minor. Nepal Police had issued an arrest warrant against him while he was taking part in the Caribbean Premier League. The cricketer had said back then that he will depart for his country and will face the ‘baseless charges’ levelled against him.
In the latest development, Kathmandu Police has taken Sandeep Lamichhane into custody over the arrest warrant issued against his name in an alleged case of coercion. After the arrest, Lamichhane has written on Facebook that he will be cooperating with the investigation and will fight a legal battle against false charges.
"fully cooperate in all stages of the investigation and will fight a legal battle to prove my innocence,” Lamichhane stated on social media.
"I know I am facing a difficult time of conspiracy and wrongful allegation and the ramification of its effect is something unimaginable. I am sure there must be some mechanism for compensating the accused who has proven to be innocent in our legal system. I will soon seek legal support against wrongful prosecution and allegations made against me and I am sure I will get justice and will return to the cricket ground soon to make the name and fame of my beloved country I pray for a speedy trial,” he added.
Lamichhane is Nepal’s one of the most high-profile cricketers playing T20 leagues around different parts of the world. He has 85 wickets from 44 T20Is so far being one of their ace spinners but the recent development might hamper his career.
