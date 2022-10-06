IND vs SA | Twitterati blasts selectors for picking Avesh over Deepak ahead of the T20 World Cup

Prior to their ODI series opener against South Africa, there was obvious chatter regarding India’s team selection. With the T20 World Cup not too far away and Jasprit Bumrah’s unfortunate injury ruling him out of the tournament, there is a vacated place in India’s playing XI. Among the standbys, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are the ones who have made the cut for the next mega event. Many expected Chahar to play in the series opener and shine with his performance and prove his talent to earn a spot in the World Cup team.