    IND vs SA | Twitterati blasts selectors for picking Avesh over Deepak ahead of the T20 World Cup

    no photo
    Deepak Chahar did not play in India's ODI series opener versus South Africa.

    (BCCI)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:19 PM

    There are a bunch of cricketers who are adored by their country’s fans, and Deepak Chahar is certainly one of them in India. However, with Jasprit Bumrah’s absence in the T20 World Cup, many had thought Chahar would have an audition in the first ODI against South Africa, only to get disappointed.

    Prior to their ODI series opener against South Africa, there was obvious chatter regarding India’s team selection. With the T20 World Cup not too far away and Jasprit Bumrah’s unfortunate injury ruling him out of the tournament, there is a vacated place in India’s playing XI. Among the standbys, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are the ones who have made the cut for the next mega event. Many expected Chahar to play in the series opener and shine with his performance and prove his talent to earn a spot in the World Cup team.

    However, their hope did not work out in reality. In place of Chahar, Avesh Khan, who is not even in contention to get a place in India’s 15-member squad, was included in India’s lineup in the first ODI. For obvious reasons, the internet did not take much time to criticize the Indian team management and the selectors for making the call, as they thought it would have been a perfect opportunity for Chahar to shine.

