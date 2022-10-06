IND vs SA | Internet reacts to Kuldeep Yadav reminding fans of Shane Warne with a sharp leg spin

Today at 5:41 PM
Whenever a spinner gets a sharp turn on the field, the first name that comes to everyone’s mind is no other than Shane Warne. On Thursday during India’s first ODI game against South Africa, the legendary leg-spinner was reminded by the fans again when Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around Aiden Markram.
After winning the T20I series by 2-1, India are on the roll again versus South Africa on Thursday during the first ODI of the three-match series in Lucknow. After 21 overs, South Africa were 105/3, with Quinton de Kock on the crease on 44-ball 39, alongside Heinrich Klaasen (3 off 6 balls).
South Africa began well, getting off to a decent start with 49/0. However, they failed to carry the momentum and were left reeling at 71/3 in no time. Kuldeep Yadav, who has been recalled in the lineup, impressed the most during the period. He outfoxed Aiden Markram with a sharp turn that spun backward. The ball was pitched outside off and at full length, but it turned so much that Markram had no clue how to defend that before his stumps were broken. In that turn, there was a glimpse of the bowling of the legendary Shane Warne.
The internet reacted to Kuldeep's magical bowling quick time.
This is bonkers
October 6, 2022
Crazy
Kuldeep Yadav has turned this one absolutely miles 🤯#INDvSApic.twitter.com/xBtaUTZwUt— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 6, 2022
Beautiful
What a beautiful delivery from Kuldeep Yadav, gets Aiden Markram.#INDvsSA #SAvsINDhttps://t.co/xTfC4hKUwL— VINAY (@vinaytwtz) October 6, 2022
That was not real
That turnnnnn!!!!!!! @imkuldeep18 are you for realll!?!?!? 🤩💙#INDvSA #kuldeepyadav#TeamIndia #Indiancricketteam #CricketTwitter— Vaishnavi Iyer (@Vaishnaviiyer14) October 6, 2022
🎥Credits: Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/eNSjIcWhcy
beauty from chinaman!
Beauty from the Chinaman 🥰🔥— Utsav 💙 (@utsav045) October 6, 2022
What a ball, Kuldeep Yadav! #INDvSApic.twitter.com/kOszKO5Yfz
Crazy
Kuldeep Yadav 🥵 man that ball !! #INDvsSA #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/Zavdex4Vjy— 🦋 Mee23 :) 🦋 (@2_Meenu23) October 6, 2022
Amazing
Amazing 😍🥰— Sudhir Thakur (@SudhirThakur172) October 6, 2022
Great bowling by Kuldeep yadav
gets Aiden Markram out with a ripper! 🙌🙌
#INDvSA #India #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/hhM2xdYpev
Dream bowl
What a ball #kuldeepyadav #IndvSa || #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/5KjoaUWhSB— Aru★ (@Aru_Ro45) October 6, 2022
Magical delivery
Magic from kuldeep yadav.what a bal it is.reminds the dismissal of babar azam in 2019 world cup#INDVSSA #IndvsSAodi #kuldeepyadav #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/53HPfeFAAM— Ankit joshi (@CrickInformer) October 6, 2022
