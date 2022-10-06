IND vs SA | Internet reacts to Kuldeep Yadav reminding fans of Shane Warne with a sharp leg spin

South Africa began well, getting off to a decent start with 49/0. However, they failed to carry the momentum and were left reeling at 71/3 in no time. Kuldeep Yadav, who has been recalled in the lineup, impressed the most during the period. He outfoxed Aiden Markram with a sharp turn that spun backward. The ball was pitched outside off and at full length, but it turned so much that Markram had no clue how to defend that before his stumps were broken. In that turn, there was a glimpse of the bowling of the legendary Shane Warne.