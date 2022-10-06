sport iconCricket

    IND vs SA | Internet reacts to Kuldeep Yadav reminding fans of Shane Warne with a sharp leg spin

    Aiden Markram was outfoxed by Kuldeep Yadav in the first ODI.

    (BCCI)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:41 PM

    Whenever a spinner gets a sharp turn on the field, the first name that comes to everyone’s mind is no other than Shane Warne. On Thursday during India’s first ODI game against South Africa, the legendary leg-spinner was reminded by the fans again when Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around Aiden Markram.

    After winning the T20I series by 2-1, India are on the roll again versus South Africa on Thursday during the first ODI of the three-match series in Lucknow. After 21 overs, South Africa were 105/3, with Quinton de Kock on the crease on 44-ball 39, alongside Heinrich Klaasen (3 off 6 balls).

    South Africa began well, getting off to a decent start with 49/0. However, they failed to carry the momentum and were left reeling at 71/3 in no time. Kuldeep Yadav, who has been recalled in the lineup, impressed the most during the period. He outfoxed Aiden Markram with a sharp turn that spun backward. The ball was pitched outside off and at full length, but it turned so much that Markram had no clue how to defend that before his stumps were broken. In that turn, there was a glimpse of the bowling of the legendary Shane Warne.

    The internet reacted to Kuldeep's magical bowling quick time.

    This is bonkers

    Crazy

    Beautiful

    That was not real

    beauty from chinaman!

    Crazy

    Amazing

    Dream bowl

    Magical delivery

