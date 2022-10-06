IND vs SA | Internet reacts to ‘furious’ Quinton de Kock’s epic exchange with Temba Bavuma after failed DRS

South Africa are on the verge of taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against India. The Men in Blue, led by Shikhar Dhawan ,are batting on 177/5 after 35 overs, requiring 73 more runs off the last 30 balls after South Africa posted 249/4 from their allotted 40 overs. However, there is still a slim hope alive, with Sanju Samson in the middle with a run-a-ball 48.

After he was slammed more often than not, Shamsi was so desperate to make a comeback that he seemed to appeal for LBW, especially in the 30th over. His frustration was evident from the fact that Shamsi went on to convince skipper Temba Bavuma twice in the space of six balls to go upstairs even when none of his teammates were convinced of the dismissal. Unfortunately, they burned both their DRS’ with those attempts.

Notably, the last ball of the over, when he bowled to Shardul Thakur’s pads, saw a more animated Shamsi than the first instance. Even in real-time, it seemed like the ball was turning past the leg stump before it hit Shardul’s pads. However, Shamsi had over-optimism and was screaming for an LBW. But Quinton de Kock did not even appeal for that and slowly began to walk toward the other end of the pitch in order to get ready for the next over. The South African wicket-keeper had no interest to convince Bavuma for DRS, yet their skipper went to go upstairs.