IND vs SA | Internet reacts to ‘furious’ Quinton de Kock’s epic exchange with Temba Bavuma after failed DRS

Today at 10:32 PM
Fans often see teammates not arriving at the same conclusion regarding specific matters and there is nothing wrong with it. Quinton de Kock, too, had a difference of opinion when Tabraiz Shamsi requested Temba Bavuma to take DRS after an LBW appeal, only to see the ball missing leg stump in replays.
South Africa are on the verge of taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against India. The Men in Blue, led by Shikhar Dhawan,are batting on 177/5 after 35 overs, requiring 73 more runs off the last 30 balls after South Africa posted 249/4 from their allotted 40 overs. However, there is still a slim hope alive, with Sanju Samson in the middle with a run-a-ball 48.
For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi was the one who was targeted by the Indian batters. Shamsi had returned expensive figures of 6-0-57-1, and he was mostly hammered by Shreyas Iyer, who scored 50 off 37 balls.
After he was slammed more often than not, Shamsi was so desperate to make a comeback that he seemed to appeal for LBW, especially in the 30th over. His frustration was evident from the fact that Shamsi went on to convince skipper Temba Bavuma twice in the space of six balls to go upstairs even when none of his teammates were convinced of the dismissal. Unfortunately, they burned both their DRS’ with those attempts.
Notably, the last ball of the over, when he bowled to Shardul Thakur’s pads, saw a more animated Shamsi than the first instance. Even in real-time, it seemed like the ball was turning past the leg stump before it hit Shardul’s pads. However, Shamsi had over-optimism and was screaming for an LBW. But Quinton de Kock did not even appeal for that and slowly began to walk toward the other end of the pitch in order to get ready for the next over. The South African wicket-keeper had no interest to convince Bavuma for DRS, yet their skipper went to go upstairs.
The replay showed the ball would miss the leg stump by a fair margin, and after a while, De Kock was seen telling Bavuma that he had expected the same as well.
Quinton did not like that at all
October 6, 2022
The reaction!
October 6, 2022
He was furious
Quinton De Kock was not happy at all with Tabraiz Shamsi. pic.twitter.com/bMgoO49CPC— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 6, 2022
Stone cold
Quinton de Kock stone cold to Shamsi and he ended up being right! 😂#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/J4oeP3zlho— 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) October 6, 2022
Ignorance
This is the best DRS moment ever! Ignorance is bliss Quinton De Kock 😂 #INDvSA— Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) October 6, 2022
LOL
Tough to pick between who provides more excitement in terms of DRS:— Sarah Waris (@swaris16) October 6, 2022
Shamsi - Bavuma - de Kock OR
Siraj - Kohli - Pant
All time funniest
Shamzi and Quinton De Kock playing out of the all time funniest phases of cricket rn #INDvSA— Shavin Fernando (@Shavin_Fernando) October 6, 2022
He did not like that
De Kock seems to be very upset with that DRS decision. 😂— Dr. Cric Point 🏏 (@drcricpoint) October 6, 2022
Pure gold
Ohh Quinny 😂😂😂— Sarvesh (@Cricgist) October 6, 2022
Those reactions are pure gold from De Kock 😂#INDvSA #INDvsSA
batista
Quinton de Kock today #INDvsSA #Cricket pic.twitter.com/KSZtgDmBNa— ADITEYA SINGH (@ADITEYASINGH) October 6, 2022
Why man why?
Quinton De Kock, Rn : pic.twitter.com/eQIDJw2ixr— Vishesh Koul (@visheshkoul) October 6, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Quinton De Kock
- Temba Bavuma
- Tabraiz Shamsi
- India Vs South Africa
- India Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.