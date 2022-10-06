IND vs SA | Internet reacts to ball boy ‘teaching’ Indian fielders how to catch after two consecutive drops

Today at 7:22 PM
Even in a game between two heavyweights, fans often see someone from outside taking all the limelight. Such an incident took place on Thursday during India’s first ODI versus South Africa when a ball boy, out of no where, took an impressive catch beyond deep mid-wicket during South Africa’s innings.
At Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, South Africa finished on 249/4 in 40 overs after the persistent rain took 10 overs from each side away. David Miller and Heinrich Klassen steadied the ship after the Proteas were reduced to 110/4 in 22.4 overs. While Miller remained unbeaten on 75 off 63 balls, Klassen stayed in the middle with 74 off 65 balls.
The onslaught from the South African duo during the last 10 overs of their innings helped them to reach a challenging total. However, during the 38th over, bowled by Avesh Khan, had Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Bishnoi taken the catches off successive balls, they would have been returned to the pavilion.
Soon after, in the same over, Miller hit Avesh straight over deep mid-wicket over Shreyas Iyer’s head for a six. But then all the limelight went to a ball boy, who was there beyond the boundary line. The boy held his nerve before taking the catch superbly and the fans, as well as the commentators, were surprised to see him grabbing that so cleanly.
Ball boy got some skils!
October 6, 2022
Back to back to back misfields
October 6, 2022
LOL
Ball Boy Be Like - Catch mai kar leta hu , aap dream 11 pe team bna lo #INDvSA— punjabidharti.com (@punjabidharti) October 6, 2022
Embarrassing for Indian team
Funniest yet most embarrassing sheetz for Indian players & fans... 😹😹— Asli Imran Khan (@aslimrankhan) October 6, 2022
On-field fielders missing the catches & miss field 3 balls continuously while on the 4th ball, the off-field ball boy took the catch smoothly. #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #INDvSA
He did brilliant job
3 dropped catches/misfields in a row and next ball the ball boy takes a brilliant catch— AayushKataria (@aayush11kataria) October 6, 2022
So poetic #IndvsSA
Perfect
The ball boy takes a perfect catch while Ruturaj Gaekwad, Siraj and Bishnoi drop absolute sitters. The irony of Cricket #IndvSA pic.twitter.com/cyYxO3n2vS— Sanjit Misra (@sanjitmisra) October 6, 2022
Comedy shows
i’m enjoying india’s fielding more than out batting at this stage. it’s like a comedy show. the ball boy has more composure under a catch than professional cricketers do. #INDvSA— Gerán Herbst (@geranmcdonald) October 6, 2022
Ball boy supremacy
#IndvsSAodi#INDvsSA— SANJAY (@SANJAYminoey) October 6, 2022
This Ball boy has better catching than our players 😪 pic.twitter.com/37B2kaDdUQ
Bye bye
ball boy caught the ball— Savage (@arcomedys) October 6, 2022
our fielders : pic.twitter.com/325rsgDtgq
Proper trollig
Ball boy trolling professional cricketers. 🤣— ∆nkit🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) October 6, 2022
