    IND vs SA | Internet reacts to ball boy ‘teaching’ Indian fielders how to catch after two consecutive drops

    The trophy of the ODI series between India and South Africa.

    (BCCI)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:22 PM

    Even in a game between two heavyweights, fans often see someone from outside taking all the limelight. Such an incident took place on Thursday during India’s first ODI versus South Africa when a ball boy, out of no where, took an impressive catch beyond deep mid-wicket during South Africa’s innings.

    At Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, South Africa finished on 249/4 in 40 overs after the persistent rain took 10 overs from each side away. David Miller and Heinrich Klassen steadied the ship after the Proteas were reduced to 110/4 in 22.4 overs. While Miller remained unbeaten on 75 off 63 balls, Klassen stayed in the middle with 74 off 65 balls.

    The onslaught from the South African duo during the last 10 overs of their innings helped them to reach a challenging total. However, during the 38th over, bowled by Avesh Khan, had Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Bishnoi taken the catches off successive balls, they would have been returned to the pavilion.

    Soon after, in the same over, Miller hit Avesh straight over deep mid-wicket over Shreyas Iyer’s head for a six. But then all the limelight went to a ball boy, who was there beyond the boundary line. The boy held his nerve before taking the catch superbly and the fans, as well as the commentators, were surprised to see him grabbing that so cleanly.  

