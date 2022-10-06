IND vs SA | Internet reacts as Sanju Samson’s heroic batting goes in vain; South Africa win by nine runs

Today at 10:55 PM
Sanju Samson’s valiant 63-ball 86 not out was not enough for India in the first ODI against South Africa as they were beaten by nine runs in Lucknow. In a match that was reduced to a 40-overs game, Shikhar Dhawan and his boys finished with 240/8 after they were asked to see off the target of 250.
South Africa began their three-match ODI series against India with a hard-fought nine-run win in Lucknow. The Men in Blue, after being asked to chase 250, closed on 240/8. Sanju Samson tried hard, scoring an unbeaten 86 off 63 balls, but it was not enough to take his side past the finishing line. Samson got some support from Shreyas Iyer, who departed after hitting a 37-ball 50, but they required a bit more contributions from others in order to get a positive result.
For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj was clinical throughout his spell, returning excellent figures of 8-1-23-1. Kagiso Rabada (8-2-36-2), Wayne Parnell (8-1-38-1), and Lungi Ngidi (8-0-52-3) were among the wickets as well as they helped their side to end up on the winning side.
Earlier in the contest, Heinrich Klaasen (74* off 65 balls) and David Miller (75* off 63 balls) took South Africa to 249/4 after Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and asked them to bat. The Proteas were down to 110/4 at one stage before Klaasen and Miller held the fort and guided them to a challenging total. For India, Shardul Thakur impressed the most with the ball, returning 8-1-35-2, but received little support from his teammates.
He did well today
Just an appreciation tweet for Sanju Samson....— Navneet MSDian (@MSDian067) October 6, 2022
Well fought champ..💛💛
Chetta 🔥🔥#INDvsSA #INDvSAODI #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/f0EBTsJoqh
There is no pride in defeat
Pride in defeat 💙— Adarsh Asokan (@AdarshAsokan11) October 6, 2022
Well played Sanju 👏🏼absolutely magnificent 🔥#INDvSA #TeamIndia #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/QdbO1U9oes
Lone wolf
Lone warrior Sanju Samson 🔥🔥#SanjuSamson #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/GgNsTFyK1A— ∞•0 (@saffron_agent8) October 6, 2022
Spectacular
Sanju Samson You Beauty . Well played man ! #INDvsSA l #INDvSA l #SanjuSamson . pic.twitter.com/ZV2XMV2aGp— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) October 6, 2022
What a knock!
What a knock by Sanju Samson - 86* in just 63 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. Almost took India over the line, an innings worth a million appreciation!— Mr -GAURAV (@AvikGaurav) October 6, 2022
Take a bow, Sanju#IndvsSAodi #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/B8CWb5sFEP
Sanju bhai
Remember the name. #SanjuSamson @IamSanjuSamson #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/dCKF2IqJvf— Naveen Sharma (@iamnaveenn100) October 6, 2022
They absolutely loved it!
Sanju Samson fans will sleep peacefully tonight knowing that he gave it his all. Well played Sanju.#SanjuSamson #INDvSAODI pic.twitter.com/X9e8p1qmhc— Avinash (@imavinashvk) October 6, 2022
Fire
Every Indian fan to #samson 🔥#IndvsSA#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/kMYBifVFwj— Prince Agarwal (@princeagarwal08) October 6, 2022
superb
Well played #SanjuSamson #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/AqEyGG1wPv— $hubham⁴⁵ 🇮🇳 (@DankShubham) October 6, 2022
He won love all the love!
Well Played #SanjuSamson ❤️👏— rjmark (@MarkRejin) October 6, 2022
86*(63) 9 Fours and 3 Sixes.!👌
You Won The Heart Of Indians 🤗
If He Played Top Of The Order India Woukd Have Been Chased Easily 😢💔#Sanju #BCCI #India #Cricket #INDvsSA #IndvsSAodi pic.twitter.com/mrJJL6Qkv9
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.