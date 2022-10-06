IND vs SA | Internet reacts as Sanju Samson’s heroic batting goes in vain; South Africa win by nine runs

South Africa began their three-match ODI series against India with a hard-fought nine-run win in Lucknow. The Men in Blue, after being asked to chase 250, closed on 240/8. Sanju Samson tried hard, scoring an unbeaten 86 off 63 balls, but it was not enough to take his side past the finishing line. Samson got some support from Shreyas Iyer, who departed after hitting a 37-ball 50, but they required a bit more contributions from others in order to get a positive result.