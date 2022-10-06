AUS vs ENG | Marcus Stoinis and Kane Richardson earns a recall in T20I squad

After playing a two-match T20I series against West Indies, Australia are scheduled to take on England in a white-ball series. The team will be looking forward to winning the series and entering the T20 World Cup with the winning momentum. The Kangaroos have announced their squad for the three T20Is which marks the return of some of the key players. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Gleen Maxwell, and Adam Zampa have been rested for the first T20I against England in Perth.