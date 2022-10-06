AUS vs ENG | Marcus Stoinis and Kane Richardson earns a recall in T20I squad

Today at 3:51 PM
Australia have announced their squad for the three-match T20I series against England and a few players including Marcus Stoinis and Kane Richardson have earned a recall. The series will kick off from October 9 and conclude on October 14 as the team will look to prepare for the World Cup.
After playing a two-match T20I series against West Indies, Australia are scheduled to take on England in a white-ball series. The team will be looking forward to winning the series and entering the T20 World Cup with the winning momentum. The Kangaroos have announced their squad for the three T20Is which marks the return of some of the key players. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Gleen Maxwell, and Adam Zampa have been rested for the first T20I against England in Perth.
Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, and Nathan Ellis have earned a recall for the first T20I. Three players Stonis, Richardson, and Agar will continue with the team in the remaining T20Is as they will play a crucial part in T20 World Cup for the national side.
"The high-performance team and selectors have planned these matches to ensure our squad get to the World Cup fresh and ready to perform. Some squad members travelled to Perth early to begin preparations slightly earlier than the main squad and a handful of others will not make the trip to Perth,” Chair of selectors George Bailey stated.
"With some players remaining on the east coast, it provides further opportunity for Nathan Ellis and Daniel Sams who both performed well in India. Likewise, Mitchell Swepson was a part of last year's World Cup squad and continues to provide good depth in our T20 spin bowling department."
Cameron Green has also retained his spot in the team for the series against England.
Australia squad for 1st T20I against England: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson.
Australia squad for the remaining two T20Is against England: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.
