Women’s cricket makes a return to Commonwealth Games for 2026 edition

After huge success in the Commonwealth Games 2022, women’s cricket will return to action in the 2026 edition to be held in Australia. Cricket was re-included in the Commonwealth Games program this year after the Kuala Lumpur Games of 1998 and Australia were the gold medalists in this discipline.
Women’s cricket has received another positive development as the sport has been confirmed to return to the Commonwealth Games. After its successful inclusion in the previous edition, the organising committee has decided to continue with the discipline in the 2026 edition. Twenty sports will be played in the competition and Australia will defend their gold medal in women’s cricket.
After being included in the Kuala Lumpur Games in 1998 where men competed in an ODI format, cricket was reintroduced after a long time in 2022 where women’s cricket was played amongst eight teams. ICC General Manager Wasim Khan expressed his enthusiasm over the inclusion of women’s cricket in the second successive edition and said it will boost their desire to include the sport in the Olympics as well.
“We are delighted to know that women’s cricket will be part of the Commonwealth Games in Victoria. It will be another significant landmark for the sport after its huge success in recent years, including Birmingham. The continued growth and upward trajectory of both the women’s game and T20 cricket fits perfectly with our long-term ambitions that include being part of the Olympic Games,” Wasim stated.
“Women’s cricket has witnessed a sharp upward curve with rising standards and a rapidly increasing fan base. The sight of 86,174 fans in Melbourne for the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 still lives strong in our memories and so we just can’t wait for another opportunity to showcase the women’s game, this time in Victoria in 2026.”
Victoria 2026 will run from 17-29 March and it will witness an intense battle to earn the gold medal between multiple teams.
